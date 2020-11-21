evangelical van

Nicholas Klose, Clinical Director, ERMMS; Jonathan Bastian, MSPAS, PA-C, EMT, Operations Director, ERMMS; and Myron Bingaman, EMT, Emergency Medical Technician Team Lead, ERMMS stand next to the new wheelchair and stretcher-compatible van just added to Evangelical's mobile fleet.

 Evangelical Community Hospital

Lewisburg, Pa. – As part of its commitment to care of patients throughout the Greater Susquehanna Valley, Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services (ERMMS) is introducing a wheelchair/stretcher-enabled van to its fleet of service vehicles. The van will expand non-emergent transport services and accommodates patients requiring a wheelchair or stretcher as part of the transport process.

evangelical van thumb 1

Myron Bingaman, EMT, Emergency Medical Technician Team Lead with ERMMS, is one of the transporters who will be using the new van for non-emergent medical transports.

The van was funded by the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation and speaks to Mr. Degenstein’s strong commitment to improving access to healthcare in the region. In service beginning November 18, 2020, the van will help to directly reduce and eliminate transportation difficulties as a barrier to care.

The new wheelchair-enabled van will offer the opportunity to expand and assist more local residents with transportation needs for medical care.

evangelical van thumb 2

Myron Bingaman, EMT, Emergency Medical Technician Team Lead with ERMMS demonstrates how the wheelchair lift operates for the safety of patients with Josh Forest, EMT, standing in as a patient. For patients needing stretcher transport, the vehicle opens in the rear for easy access and transport. Both modes of transportation are done safely in the van through safety straps and mechanical assists.

“It is hoped the van is the start of reducing the healthcare transportation gap found in Central Pennsylvania and will help to ensure everyone has access to the medical care they deserve and need,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO, Evangelical Community Hospital.

For more information on ERMMS and non-emergency transport, call (570) 522-2660.

