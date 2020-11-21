Lewisburg, Pa. – As part of its commitment to care of patients throughout the Greater Susquehanna Valley, Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services (ERMMS) is introducing a wheelchair/stretcher-enabled van to its fleet of service vehicles. The van will expand non-emergent transport services and accommodates patients requiring a wheelchair or stretcher as part of the transport process.

The van was funded by the 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation and speaks to Mr. Degenstein’s strong commitment to improving access to healthcare in the region. In service beginning November 18, 2020, the van will help to directly reduce and eliminate transportation difficulties as a barrier to care.

The new wheelchair-enabled van will offer the opportunity to expand and assist more local residents with transportation needs for medical care.

“It is hoped the van is the start of reducing the healthcare transportation gap found in Central Pennsylvania and will help to ensure everyone has access to the medical care they deserve and need,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO, Evangelical Community Hospital.

For more information on ERMMS and non-emergency transport, call (570) 522-2660.