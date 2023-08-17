Lewisburg, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital has promoted Dwaine Reeder to the position of Director of Environmental and Nutritional Services.

This position gives Reeder the responsibility to lead the teams that maintain facility cleanliness and meal options and preparation for patients, staff, and visitors.

Reeder has been an Evangelical employee for 13 years, previously serving as Assistant Director of Environmental Services from 2010 to 2018. He was then promoted to Director of Environmental Services in 2019. The addition of Nutritional Services to his directorship role unites the reporting structure of the hospital's primary hospitality departments.

Reeder will provide leadership, guidance, and strategic planning and support for both the Environmental Services team that maintains facility cleanliness and room linen changeovers and the Nutritional Services team that prepares healthy food and meal options for inpatients and staff and visitors through the Hospital’s public dining room.

Prior to joining the Evangelical family, Dwaine has experience in both food services and environmental services, in higher education and healthcare respectively.

Reeder received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Hospitality Management from East Stroudsburg University. He is certified as an Executive Housekeeper.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.