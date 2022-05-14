Lewisburg, Pa. -- Another nurse has received the DAISY Award honor: Evangelical nurse Rebecca Fetzer, RN. The award was presented on National Nurses Day, May 6, after a review panel received a touching recommendation letter from a patient's family.

DAISY Awards are given to nurses who exemplify clinical expertise and compassionate care and serve as role models for the medical community.

In the nomination, a patient's family shared: “Being a nurse by definition means loving to serve; taking care of patients as if they were your precious family member.”

The nomination was submitted by Harold “JR” and Pam Erdley, Deb and Doug Navickas, and Patti and Rick Faux, the children and their spouses of patient, Laura Erdley.

The nomination then described the story of their mother, who had been in failing health for several years. On December 24, 2021, she was hospitalized when visitation was limited due to Covid restrictions. Fetzer was her nurse during her last day before her passing.

“One thing mom loved to do was talk and since we know Becky does as well, we can only imagine the last conversation. It was within an hour of their talk that we received the phone call that mom had passed. We had imagined that we would be there when the time came so we are forever grateful and can never repay Becky for the last conversation, the last physical comfort, the last tucking her in, and for caring for her in those last moments,” the family wrote.

Fetzer received her RN license in September 1981 and has been a registered nurse at Evangelical since October 1992. She has graciously cared for and served patients in Critical Care, the Medical Unit, the Surgical Unit, and the Orthopaedics Unit.

During a small award ceremony, Fetzer was accompanied by her nominators, coworkers, mentors, Hospital and Nursing leadership, and her sister, who is also a nurse at Evangelical.

DAISY Awards are given to nurses who are nominated by patients, family members of patients, and colleagues. Every nomination is reviewed in an anonymous format by a board of healthcare workers who select winners.

Every DAISY Award honoree receives a DAISY Award pin, a certificate of honor, a gift card from Service First Federal Credit Union, and a handcrafted stone sculpture called "A Healer's Touch."

Nominate a nurse for a DAISY award online.

