Lewisburg, Pa. — "Nurse Callie quite literally saved my life," said the patient who nominated an Evangelical Nurse for a nursing excellence award.

Callie Kleinman, RN, received a DAISY Award after receiving a nomination from patient Jennifer Gardner. DAISY Awards are given to nurses who exemplify clinical expertise and compassionate care, serving as role models in the nursing community.

In Gardner's nomination, she said: “We were discussing possible discharge when Callie decided to check my vitals, even though I wasn’t scheduled for another vitals check for several hours. When she checked my heart with her stethoscope, she looked at me with concerned eyes and said ‘Jenn, are you feeling ok?’ ‘No chest pain, fluttering, or shortness of breath?’ I said no, nothing at all. It turned out I was in A-fib. Seems as though my blood infection affected my heart but I had no symptoms whatsoever.”

Gardner finished her nomination by saying, “Callie listened to her instincts and discovered my condition while I was still admitted, which is right where I needed to be for treatment! She is a blessing and I truly believe she saved my life that afternoon.”

Kleinman has been an Evangelical employee serving as an RN in the Hospital’s inpatient Center for Orthopaedics since October 2021.

Nominations for the DAISY award can be made by patients, patient family members, colleagues, and providers.

If an Evangelical Community Hospital nurse has displayed extraordinary clinical expertise and compassion, visit www.DAISYnomination.org/ECH and fill out a nomination form.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.