Lewisburg, Pa. — Normally, DAISY Awards are given to nurses after a single notable nomination from a patient or colleague. Meghan Simmonds, RN, is a special case: two different patients wrote to the DAISY board about the fantastic care they received from Meghan.

Simmonds has been an employee of Evangelical Community Hospital's obstetrics unit, The Family Place, since Sept. 2014. She was given a DAISY Award on Feb. 14 after being nominated by two different patients who gave birth under her care.

In recognition of the double nomination, Simmonds received a unique multi-flowered DAISY pin along with the typical DAISY Award. During the award presentation, she was joined by several coworkers, the two patients who nominated her, and her husband.

The first nomination came from Lauren Smith, who said that "From the moment her shift started, Meghan's treatment was beyond the call."

Smith continued, “Meghan truly made me believe that I was capable of birthing a baby naturally. Her words were so intentional and inspiring, and she seemed to custom fit her approach to my needs and the needs of the midwife. My birth experience was made special because of her. Meghan’s excellence and care extended past birth, as she walked me through many big emotions and made me feel like the most fantastic mother for this child. Meghan is a superstar and I count myself lucky that I was able to be in her fantastic care.”

The second nomination came from Kali Strohecker, an Evangelical employee and also a patient. She said, “Meghan was on top of our care and listened to any concerns I had.”

Strohecker's nomination continued: “She was so genuine the entire time! We talked about our kiddos and how much we both enjoy working at Evan! Around 8:15 p.m. they examined me again and noticed I progressed. I quickly called my husband once we knew that the c-section would be happening that night.

Meghan made sure they weren’t going to start without my husband when anesthesia came in to wheel me down to the operating room. She made the promise to get him down there as soon as he arrived! Sure enough, she did! When Myles came out, he had some issues but between Meghan and Dr. Dino Baca I knew he was in amazing hands.”

Patients, patients' families, and colleagues can nominate exemplary Evangelical nurses for DAISY Awards at www.DAISYnomination.org/ECH. The nominations are presented anonymously to a board of healthcare workers who select honorees.

Each DAISY Award Honoree is given a DAISY Award pin, a certificate of honor, a gift card from Service First Federal Credit Union, and a stone sculpture called "A Healer’s Touch" handcrafted by a tribe in Zimbabwe.

