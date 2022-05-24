Lewisburg, Pa. — Marcia Cooney will join the staff of Evangelical Community Hospital as the newly appointed Director of Human Resources (HR) Operations.

As HR director, Cooney oversees day-to-day operations, including recruitment, employee relations, compensation, compliance, policy management, and general HR inquires from candidates, managers, and employees.

Cooney takes on the new role after nine years at Bucknell University, where she worked first as a Director of Recruitment and Compensation, then as Director of HR Services, and finally, as Executive Director of HR Services.

Prior to her Bucknell role, Cooney provided 23 years of expertise to Evangelical and its employees beginning in 1990 in a variety of roles including a Training and Development Coordinator, Continuous Quality Improvement Coordinator, Director of Managed Care, and finally as the Director of Human Resources, a role she held for 11 years.

Cooney received her Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from Bucknell University with a concentration in Business. She went on to become a Certified Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and a Senior Certified Professional, Human Resources (SHRM-SCP). She is a 2003 graduate of Leadership Susquehanna Valley.

