Lewisburg, Pa. – Evangelical Community Hospital has named Saquib Siddiqi, MS, DO, General Cardiologist as its new Medical Director of Cardiac Rehabilitation and Ayn Kerber, MD, as new Medical Director of Hospice. Both doctors will also continue their roles as cardiologist and family medicine physician, respectively.

As Director of Cardiac Rehabilitation, Dr. Siddiqi is responsible for the safe and effective delivery of high-quality services to patients. He serves to direct the progress of patients in the program in consultation with the cardiac rehabilitation staff. He is also responsible for overseeing program development to include regular review of policies and procedures, completion of annual competency reviews, and direct oversight and response to clinical issues.

Dr. Siddiqi has been an employed physician of Evangelical since August 2020 working as a general cardiologist at the Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical.

Dr. Siddiqi received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine and Master of Science degrees from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular Fellowship at Geisinger Medical Center. He is board certified in Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. Dr. Siddiqi has successfully completed the Examination of Special Competence in Adult Echocardiography through the National Board of Echocardiography.

Dr. Siddiqi also currently serves as a Clinical Assistant Professor of Cardiology in the Department of Clinical Sciences at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

As Hospice Director, Dr. Kerber oversees the care provided by the Hospice of Evangelical team. She certifies eligibility for those entering the Hospice program, serves as a primary care doctor if patients do not have one, and assists Hospice nurses in symptom management. She has been an employed physician of Evangelical since 2011. Prior to being named Medical Director, she served as the Medical Designee of Hospice since July 2020.

Dr. Kerber received her Medical Degree from Temple University School of Medicine. She completed her residency in Family Medicine at The Williamsport Hospital and Medical Center. She is board certified in Family Medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine. She holds memberships in the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Pennsylvania Academy of Family Physicians.