Lewisburg -- LeeAnn Almas, RN, BSN, was presented the DAISY Award on Monday, March 14 after a patient's sister sent a glowing nomination.

Almas was surrounded by her fellow coworkers, mentors, and hospital and nursing leadership as she was presented with the award.

She was nominated for the award by Jeannie Sommers, whose brother was a patient at Evangelical for over four weeks.

In the nomination, Sommers shared, “My brother had never been hospitalized in his life and had no prior medical history. LeeAnn and he connected, and she was so patient with him. She explained medical terms and why he was being asked to do certain things, such as sleep positions. Her patience and caring for him went above and beyond.”

Sommers continued, “My brother was frustrated, scared, and angry and I watched her handle each emotion with nothing but patience and caring. LeeAnn is skilled not only in her clinical abilities, but in her caring and ability to bond with patients and understand how to handle each one as an individual.”

Almas began her work at Evangelical in February 2017 as an RN in Critical Care and has continued her work on the Critical Care Unit as well as the Intermediate Care Unit. She has been a vital member of the hospital’s care team of professionals throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DAISY Foundation was founded in California by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33 from complications related to an autoimmune disease. The family was impressed by the care and compassion that his nurses provided and created the DAISY Award in his memory.

Nurses are nominated by patients, family members of patients, and coworkers. Each nomination is presented anonymously to a panel of healthcare workers for judgment. DAISY Award Honorees are given a DAISY Award pin, a certificate of honor, a gift card from Service First Federal Credit Union, and a stone sculpture entitled "A Healer’s Touch," handcrafted by a tribe in Zimbabwe.

To nominate a nurse from Evangelical Community Hospital, visit the website and fill out a form.



