Lewisburg, Pa. -- According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), properly wearing a helmet can reduce the risk of severe head injury and may even save lives. During a typical fall or collision, much of the impact energy is absorbed by the helmet rather than the head and brain.

As summer approaches, Evangelical Community Health and Wellness wants to educate kids and parents on the importance of wearing a helmet while biking.

On Wednesday, June 2, from 4 - 6 p.m., a free bike helmet giveaway event for children 12 and under will be held at The Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness outdoor play area, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. The event is being sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley in Lewisburg, Inc.

Children taking part in the event will be fitted with a CPSC regulated bike helmet and instructed on safe bike helmet use. Children must be present to receive a helmet and to have it properly fitted. Supplies for this event are limited and will be given away on a first-come basis.

Anyone age 12 or under who does not own a helmet, who has a helmet that is more than five years old, or has sustained a major impact, should consider attending.

For more information, call Evangelical Community Health and Wellness at (570) 768-3200.