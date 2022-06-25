Lewisburg — Following a nomination from a coworker, nurse Shelby Ruch is the most recent recipient of a DAISY Award from Evangelical Community Hospital. The awards are given to nurses who exemplify clinical expertise and compassionate care.

Ruch has been a registered nurse with Evangelical since January of 2017, and her expertise was essential to her nominator, Brittany Smith, who is currently a nursing assistant in the Acute Care Unit. According to Brittany: "I got to follow Shelby around for my nursing internship. The one day we had a ‘heavy’ assignment, but I watched first-hand Shelby making sure every patient was well cared for. Now working as a nursing assistant, I have watched Shelby go above and beyond with every patient she encounters. She exemplifies the role of an empathetic and caring nurse, and I could not be happier than to work beside her and follow in her footsteps."

Smith proceeded to describe one notable situation: "Our patient was not doing well — Shelby dedicated her time to sit with the patient and their family to comfort them in their time of need. I watched her extend her hand to the patient in comfort and talk to them to calm their nerves. She is dedicated to serving others and showing how humble a person can be."

Ruch was joined by her nominator, coworkers, mentors, and family members while she was presented with the DAISY Award on June 16.

Ruch was hired as an RN on the Surgical Unit when she began at Evangelical. In the transition to the new addition of the hospital, her nursing expertise now includes caring for medical, surgical, and acute care patients. She has worked through the nursing ladder program at the Hospital and is currently a level III Registered Nurse, a position accountable for expert patient care including service to patients with complex needs. A level III nurse has increased responsibilities that may include staff orientation, patient care coordination, or other unit/service activities.

Patients, patients' families, and colleagues can nominate Evangelical Community Hospital nurses for a DAISY award at www.DAISYnomination.org/ECH. A panel of judges reads nominations and determines whether nominees will receive an award.

