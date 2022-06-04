Lewisburg — Evangelical Community Hospital is hosting a series of health screenings throughout the month of June, as well as one session of its Empty Arms support group for families who have lost a baby. Hospital facilities are still requiring masking. Physical distancing and use of hand sanitizer is encouraged.

Free Bone Density Screen: Wednesday, June 8, noon to 2 p.m. at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.

To qualify, patients must not have had a DXA scan in the last two years; have not had a heel bone density test in the last year; and meet one of these criteria: over the age of 65, post-menopausal, or pre-menopausal with high risk factors.

Appointments are required. Call 570-768-3200.

Skin Cancer Screen: Tuesday, June 7, 1-4:30 p.m. at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. A free screening with Daria Keyser, DO, helps patients recognize their own pattern of moles, freckles, and "beauty marks." Being aware of what is considered normal lets people be alert to changes in the number, size, shape, and color of pigmented areas that may be of concern. Appointments are required. Call 570-768-3200. Blood Pressure Screenings: Tuesday, June 7, 10-11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA

Wednesday, June 15, 9-10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center

Tuesday, June 28, 10-11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA

Wednesday, June 22, 8:45-10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA

By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call 570-768-3200. Blood Sugar Screenings: Tuesday, June 7, 10-11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA

Wednesday, June 15, 9-10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center

Tuesday, June 28, 10-11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA

By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call 570-768-3200. Empty Arms Support Group Monday, June 20, 6:30 p.m., at a location to be determined. This support group is for individuals following the loss of a baby. For more information or to register, call 570-522-2378.

