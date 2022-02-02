Lewisburg -- Another month, another health series with Evangelical! Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings and support groups through the month of February.

For the safety of participants, masking is required while in Hospital facilities and during all in-person events. Physical distancing and frequent hand washing/use of hand sanitizer is encouraged.

Health Screenings

Skin Cancer Screen: Friday, Feb. 11, 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg

This free screening, with Daria Keyser, DO, helps individuals recognize their own pattern of moles, freckles, and “beauty marks.” By being familiar with what is considered normal allows people to be more alert to changes in the number, size, shape, and color of pigmented areas that may be of concern. Appointments required. Call (570) 768-3200.

Heart Screen: Monday, Feb. 14, 7-10 a.m. at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg

This free screening assists in the detection and prevention of heart-related issues. The screenings include lipid panel (good, bad, and total cholesterol levels, triglycerides), blood pressure, and body composition. Results will be reviewed by a physician and mailed to you. A 12-hour fast is required prior to your appointment.

Comprehensive Blood Screen: Thursday, Feb. 24, 6:30-10 a.m. at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg

A comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.

Blood Pressure Screenings:

Tuesday, Feb. 1, 10 -11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 9-10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center

Tuesday, Feb. 22, 10-11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA

Wednesday, Feb. 23, 8:45-10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA

By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call (570) 768-3200.

Blood Sugar Screenings:

Tuesday, Feb. 1, 10 -11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 9-10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center

Tuesday, Feb. 22, 10-11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA

By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call (570) 768-3200

Support Groups

Bariatric: Wednesday, Feb. 2, 6-7 p.m. at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. This month’s topic is “Decrease Inflammation through Diet.” Call (570) 523-3290 to register.

Empty Arms: Monday, Feb. 28, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at a location to be determined. This support group is for individuals following the loss of a baby. For more information or to register, call (570) 522-2378.