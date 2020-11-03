Lewisburg, Pa. – Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings through the month of November.

Screening Schedule

Comprehensive Blood Screens

Low-cost comprehensive blood screenings can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.).

Thursday, November 12, 6:30 - 11 a.m. at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive. Appointments required.

Wednesday, November 25, 6:30 - 11 a.m. at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive. Appointments required.

Skin Cancer Screen

A free screening with Daria Keyser, DO, which will help patients recognize their own pattern of moles, freckles, and beauty marks. Being familiar with what is normal allows people to be more alert to changes in the number, size, shape, and color of areas that may be of concern.

Friday, November 20, 8:30 - 11:30 a.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive. Appointments required.

Blood Pressure Screenings

Tuesday, November 3, 10 a.m. - noon, Sunbury YMCA

Wednesday, November 18, 9 - 11 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness

Blood Sugar Screenings

A blood sugar screening may be set up by appointment at Community Health and Wellness.

To register for a screening, call Community Health and Wellness at (570) 768-3200 or register online at www.evanhospital.com. Community Health and Wellness is located in the Professional Office Building, on the Hospital’s main campus, Three Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, Pa., in Suite 116 and Suite 120.

Support Group Schedule

The only group scheduled at this time is Bariatric, which will meet at the West Branch Medical Center conference room on November 4 from 6 to 7 p.m. for a healthy cooking demo.

For the safety of participants, masking is required while in Hospital facilities and during the screenings. Physical distancing and frequent handwashing/use of hand sanitizer is encouraged as participants move through the screening process.