Lewisburg, Pa. — Mobile Health of Evangelical's bus is hitting the road this September to provide health screenings in Snyder and Union Counties. Please note that masking is required for all screenings. Physical distancing and use of hand sanitizer is encouraged when possible.

September's Evangelical bus stops:

Snyder County

Thursday, September 1, 8 a.m. - noon, free blood pressure and bone density screenings at the Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm Street, Beaver Springs.

Union County

Saturday, September 24, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., free blood pressure, blood glucose, lipid point of care cholesterol reading, bone density screening at First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Mifflinburg, 404 Marketing Street, Mifflinburg. This stop sponsored by Buffalo Valley Wealth Plus.

