Lewisburg, Pa. -- Evangelical Community Hospital has added $40,000 to its Charity Care/Financial Assistance Fund thanks to a grant from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP).

“When medical needs arise, they don’t care about the position you are in financially. For some of our patients, this presents the struggle of needing care but knowing it will set them back. No one should have to put their health at risk for fear of not being able to afford the care needed,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital.

The Charity Care/Financial Assistance Fund at Evangelical is a core part of the Hospital's effort to make quality healthcare accessible to all, regardless of income.

The financial assistance program uses Federal Income Poverty Guidelines for eligibility and allows qualifying individuals to receive medically necessary procedures and care at no charge or a reduced charge.

“We are so grateful to the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania and to Ralph and Josephine Smith for helping us to ensure the residents of our communities have access opportunities to assistance to pay for their care when they need it,” adds Aucker.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the need for the financial assistance program. Loss of employment, financial hardship, and more severe illness requiring lengthy hospital stays are just a few factors for those seeking help. Evangelical’s financial counselors continue to work with those in need to offset some of the expenses associated with medical treatment.

“As a healthcare organization and a community hospital, Evangelical is built around the people we serve,” said Donna Schuck, Associate Vice President of Philanthropy and Donor Relations. “This grant helps us provide for individuals residing in our neighborhoods and communities who need our help to get back to health while reducing worry around the cost of care.”

Grants from the Ralph and Josephine Smith Fund are available yearly to four designated organizations that serve Upper Northumberland County: Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger Health Foundation for home health care programs, the Montgomery House Library, and the Turbotville Community Hall Corporation. In addition, the fund is available to any nonprofit serving the Warrior Run School District.

Individuals in the community can also support the Charity Care/Financial Assistance Fund. Call the Evangelical’s Philanthropy and Donor Relations Department at (570) 522-2685 or visit www.evanhospital.com/support for more information or to make a donation.

