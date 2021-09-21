Lewisburg, Pa. -- Two doctors have joined the staff of Evangelical Community Hospital, bringing specialized experience in hospitality and pathology care. Evangelical welcomes Mohamed Hassan, M.D., Hospitalist, and Kimberly Levin, M.D., Pathologist.

As a Hospitalist, Dr. Hassan, specializes exclusively in providing medical care to hospitalized patients. He joins the Evangelical Hospitalist team in coordinating care for inpatients including examining test results, ordering treatments and medical services, and prescribing medications.

Dr. Hassan received his Medical Degree in Medicine and Surgery from Alexandria University, Alexandria, Egypt. He completed his Internal Medicine Residency at SBH Health System, Bronx, N.Y. Dr. Hassan is board certified in Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He received Education Commission of Foreign Medical Graduation Certification.

Dr. Hassan comes to Evangelical from Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center where he served as a Hospitalist.

As a Pathologist, Dr. Levin, specializes in performing lab tests that analyze tissues, organs, and body fluids for the purpose of assisting healthcare providers in reaching a diagnosis and treatment.

Dr. Levin received her Doctor of Medicine Degree from Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia. She completed a Residency in Combined Anatomic and Clinical Pathology at Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State University Hospital, Hershey. She is board certified in Hematopathology, Cytopathology, and Anatomic and Clinical Pathology from the American Board of Pathology. As an undergraduate, Dr. Levin received her Bachelor of Science in Biology from Temple University, Philadelphia.

Dr. Levin comes to Evangelical from Dermatology Physicians, Inc., Lancaster, where she served as a surgical pathologist.