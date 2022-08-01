Lewisburg — The Bariatric Center of Evangelical is pleased to welcome Dr. Jon Gabrielsen, a bariatric specialist and surgeon, to its team this month.

As a general surgeon specializing in bariatric and foregut surgery, Dr. Gabrielsen performs a variety of minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgeries, including procedures that can help patients lose weight, correct hiatal hernias, and treat refractory reflux disease.

Practicing in general surgery since 2003, Dr. Gabrielsen has been focused on bariatrics as a specialty for 15 years. He joins Dr. Christopher Motto to assist patients who have been classified as obese and who have struggled unsuccessfully to lose weight through diet and exercise to achieve life-changing results through bariatric surgery.

Dr. Gabrielsen received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the Indiana School of Medicine, Indianapolis. He completed his General Surgery Residency at Iowa Methodist Medical Center, Des Moines, Iowa and his Minimally invasive Surgery Fellowship at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He is board certified in General Surgery.

Prior to Evangelical, Dr. Gabrielsen served at Geisinger Medical Center in the Department of General Surgery in the section of Bariatric and Foregut Surgery.

