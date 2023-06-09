Lewisburg, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital is pleased to welcome Nicholas Julius, MD, to its medical staff. As an emergency physician, Dr. Julius specializes in rapid recognition and treatment of trauma and acute illness.

Dr. Julius received his Doctor of Medicine from Temple University, Philadelphia. He completed his Residency at Penn State Health Hershey Medical Center where he served as Chief Resident Physician in Emergency Medicine. Dr. Julius is board certified in Pediatric Advanced Life Support, Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support, Basic Life Support, and Advanced Trauma Life Support, and has Neonatal Resuscitation Program certification.

Prior to Evangelical, Dr. Julius served as a staff physician in the Emergency Department of Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center. While there, he was the Emergency Medicine Advanced Practice Clinician Education and Development Physician Lead.

