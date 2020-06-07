Lewisburg -- Evangelical Community Hospital announced this week that several advanced practitioners are either joining the Evangelical family or moving within the Hospital.
Advanced practitioners are a group of medical professionals that include physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses who have higher levels of training and certifications, allowing them to care for patients in a variety of care settings.
Advanced practitioners joining or moving within the Evangelical Community Hospital family of practices are:
- Rachel Carr, Certified Physician Assistant—Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical
- Holly Kifer, Certified Nurse Midwife—OB/GYN of Evangelical
- Kaity McCaffery, Certified Physician Assistant—Hospitalist Group, Evangelical Community Hospital
- Brian Nungesser, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist—Anesthesiology of Evangelical
- Ashlynn Rice, Certified Physician Assistant—Nocturnist/General Surgery, Evangelical Community Hospital
- John Stoltzfus, Certified Physician Assistant—Family Medicine of Evangelical – Mifflinburg