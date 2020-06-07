evangelical logo new size.jpg

Lewisburg -- Evangelical Community Hospital announced this week that several advanced practitioners are either joining the Evangelical family or moving within the Hospital.

Advanced practitioners are a group of medical professionals that include physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses who have higher levels of training and certifications, allowing them to care for patients in a variety of care settings.

Advanced practitioners joining or moving within the Evangelical Community Hospital family of practices are:

  • Rachel Carr, Certified Physician Assistant—Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical
  • Holly Kifer, Certified Nurse Midwife—OB/GYN of Evangelical
  • Kaity McCaffery, Certified Physician Assistant—Hospitalist Group, Evangelical Community Hospital
  • Brian Nungesser, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist—Anesthesiology of Evangelical
  • Ashlynn Rice, Certified Physician Assistant—Nocturnist/General Surgery, Evangelical Community Hospital
  • John Stoltzfus, Certified Physician Assistant—Family Medicine of Evangelical – Mifflinburg

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.