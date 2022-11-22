Lewisburg, Pa. — On December 4, Evangelical Community Hospital will be transitioning its electronic medical record system to a software called Epic. According to the Hospital, the new system will make access to essential medical information seamless across all departments.

With the Epic system, new patients should experience more efficient intake, and existing patients can move between offices, departments, and even care providers outside of Evangelical in the most timely manner possible.

The switch to the Epic information management system includes the addition of MyChart, an online portal for patients. MyChart will allow patients to access their medical records, see lab results, contact their care team, request prescription refills, and other functions. Though not an immediately accessible feature, patients will eventually be able to use MyChart to schedule appointments online.

Patients using the current Follow My Health patient portal at Evangelical will need to switch to MyChart. All patients using Follow My Health will lose access on December 4. Information about switching to MyChart will be available on Evangelical's website and in Evangelical-affiliated physician offices.

“Our teams are ready for this challenge—Epic is the key to unlocking collaboration and care coordination for patients and care providers,” said Dale Moyer, Vice President of Information Systems at Evangelical. “This is something we’ve been working on for over two years and the energy our staff have committed to making it possible is commendable. They know there will be a time of adaptation and learning of the new system but can see the real value in the benefits for patients, care team members, and clinicians.”

Epic is a leading developer of healthcare software and is used in medical centers around the world. It has been ranked the top electronic health records system for 12 years by KLAS Research.

“The platform takes into consideration all of the facets related to patient care and places them into one system that makes seeing all information in one place possible,” said Moyer. “For our clinical staff this means no longer logging out of one system into another to get all the information they need about the patient. For our patients it means better access to their own information and smoother sharing of vital medical data and test/imaging results with providers outside of the Evangelical system for seamless care experiences.”

After the new system goes live, Evangelical promises that it will maintain its current standards for patient care. Existing patient data will be entered into the new system, making it unnecessary to re-enter current patients' data.

