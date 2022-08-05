Lewisburg,Pa. — Hospice of Evangelical is looking for new volunteers. Hospice volunteers do not need to have experience in healthcare, just a caring heart and the desire to make a difference for people with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

Hospice of Evangelical will hold its annual volunteer training on Sept. 21, 2022, at the Hospice of Evangelical building located at 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, Pa., from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During training, various speakers will discuss hospice care and take questions. Though the session is open to anyone interested in being a hospice volunteer, it is limited to 10 participants.

Volunteers can work directly with patients or behind the scenes. Direct support duties involve providing respite, visiting, listening, running errands, and helping with meals. Indirect care duties include providing bereavement services like contacting those who have experienced a loss; administrative assistance in the office; support at fundraising events; and other tasks.

Certified pet therapy and music support volunteers are welcome as well.

For more information about hospice volunteering or to sign up for the training session, call (570) 522-2955 to speak to the volunteer liaison at Hospice of Evangelical.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.