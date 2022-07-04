Lewisburg, Pa. — Community Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will host a series of health screenings and its support group for grieving families this July. Please note that masks are required in all Hospital facilities and during all in-person events/screenings. Physical distancing and hand washing are encouraged whenever possible.

Health Screenings

Hearing Screening: Monday, July 18, 9 - 11 a.m. at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.

This free screening is for anyone who has noticed a change in their hearing or have others tell them that they are not hearing as well as they used to. Krystal G. Decker, AuD, Audiologist, is administering the hearing screens, and during the screen will talk about the changes you may be noticing, offer education on caring for your ears, and explore options for assistive devices if needed. Appointments are required. Call (570) 768-3200.

Comprehensive Blood Screen: Tuesday, July 19, 6:30 - 11 a.m. at Family Medicine of Evangelical, 412 W Market St., Middleburg.

A blood screening can sometimes find problems before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. Fifty dollar fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required. Call (570) 768-3200.

Blood Pressure Screenings:

Tuesday, July 5, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA

Wednesday, July 20, 9 - 10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center

Tuesday, July 26, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA

Wednesday, July 27, 8:45 - 10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA

By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call (570) 768-3200 to set up an appointment.

Blood Sugar Screenings:

Tuesday, July 5, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA

Wednesday, July 20, 9 - 10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center

Tuesday, July 26, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA

By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call (570) 768-3200 to set up an appointment.

Support Group

Empty Arms: Monday, July 11, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Rd., Lewisburg.

This support group is for individuals following the loss of a baby. For more information or to register, call (570) 522-2378.

