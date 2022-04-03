Lewisburg, Pa. -- Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings and its usual support groups through the month of April. For the safety of participants, masking is required while in Hospital facilities and during all in-person events. Physical distancing and hand sanitizing is encouraged when possible.

Screenings

Skin Cancer Screen Tuesday, April 5, 1-4 p.m. and Friday, April 15, 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.

This free screening, with Daria Keyser, DO, helps individuals recognize their own pattern of moles, freckles, and “beauty marks.” By being familiar with what is considered normal allows people to be more alert to changes in the number, size, shape, and color of pigmented areas that may be of concern. Appointments required. Call (570) 768-3200.

Comprehensive Blood Screen Thursday, April 19, 6:30-10 a.m. at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg

A comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required. Call (570) 768-3200.

Blood Pressure Screenings

Tuesday, April 5, 10 -11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA

Wednesday, April 20, 9-10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center

Tuesday, April 26, 10-11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA

Wednesday, April 27, 8:45-10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA

By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call (570) 768-3200.

Blood Sugar Screenings

Tuesday, April 5, 10 -11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA

Wednesday, April 20, 9-10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center

Tuesday, April 26, 10-11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA

By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call (570) 768-3200.

Support Groups

Bariatric Wednesday, April 6, 6-7 p.m. at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. This month’s topic features a patient panel discussion.

Empty Arms Monday, April 18, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at a location to be determined. This support group is for individuals following the loss of a baby. For more information or to register, call (570) 522-2378.

Life After Loss Thursdays, April 21-May 26, 2-3:30 p.m. at Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg. This support group is for anyone over the age of 18 who is coping with the loss of a loved one. For the greatest level of healing, it is important to attend all six sessions. It is recommended that your loss be six months or longer. The cost is $20 and scholarships are available. Registration is required by Friday, April 23. To register, call (570) 522-2157.



