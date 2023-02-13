Lewisburg, Pa. — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital has a full roster of health screenings and support groups planned for the month of March. Note that masks are required during all in-person screenings and meetings. Frequent hand sanitizing or hand washing is encouraged.

Health screenings

Free Varicose and Spider Vein Screen: Monday, March 6, 8 a.m. to noon at Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical.

This screening with Dr. Todd Stefan includes free examination of varicose and/or spider veins, and an overview of treatment options. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.

Skin Cancer Screen: Tuesday, March 7, 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.

This free screening with Dr. Daria Keyser helps individuals recognize their own pattern of moles, freckles, and “beauty marks.” By being familiar with what is considered normal allows people to be more alert to changes in the number, size, shape, and color of pigmented areas that may be of concern. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.

Comprehensive Blood Screen: Tuesday, March 14, 6:30 to 10 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 426 Mulberry St., Williamsport.

A comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.

Free Varicose and Spider Vein Screen: Monday, March 20, 8 a.m. to noon at Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.

Free Bone Density Screen: Tuesday, March 21, noon to 2 p.m. at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.

To qualify, a patient must not have had a DXA scan in the last two years, have not had a heel bone density test in the past year, and meet one of these criteria: over the age of 65, post-menopausal, or pre-menopausal with high risk factors. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.

Skin Cancer Screen: Friday, March 24, 9 a.m. to noon at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.

Comprehensive Blood Screen: Wednesday, March 29, 6:30 to 10 a.m. at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.

This screening has a $50 fee, and appointments are required. Call 570-768-3200.

Blood Pressure Screenings:

Tuesday, March 7, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA

Wednesday, March 15, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center

Wednesday, March 22, 8:45 to 10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA

Tuesday, March 28, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA

By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call 570-768-3200 to set up an appointment.

Blood Sugar Screenings:

Tuesday, March 7, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA

Wednesday, March 15, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center

Wednesday, March 22, 8:45 to 10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA

Tuesday, March 28, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA

By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call 570-768-3200 to schedule an appointment.

Evangelical Community Health and Wellness is now located at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. To register for screenings that require appointments, please call 570-768-3200 or visit www.EvanHospital.com.

Mobile health bus stops

Snyder County

Tuesday, March 7, 7 to 10 a.m., Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density, and lipid point of care screening at Remmey – The Pallet Company, 3685 Sawmill Road, Beaver Springs. Sponsored by Remmey – The Pallet Company.

Tuesday, March 7, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density, and lipid point of care screening at McClure Veterans Memorial Pool, 32 E. Ohio St., McClure. Sponsored by Remmey – The Pallet Company.

Northumberland County

Thursday, March 9, 2 to 5 p.m., Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density, and lipid point of care screening at Saint Paul’s UCC, 1125 Mahoning St., Milton.

Wednesday, March 15, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density, and lipid point of care screening at Sunbury YMCA, 1150 N. Fourth St., Sunbury. Sponsored by The Community Giving Foundation - Sunbury.

Columbia County

Friday, March 17, 8 a.m. to noon, Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density, and lipid point of care screening at Agape, 19 E. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.

Support groups

Bariatric: Wednesday, March 1, 6 to 7 p.m.

This month the group will be having a food label workshop. Participants should meet at the Surgical Specialist of Evangelical lobby, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.

Empty Arms: Monday, March 20, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., St John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.

This support group is for individuals following the loss of a baby. For more information or to register, call 570-522-2378.

Let’s Talk About Grief: Wednesday, March 22, 9 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg.

This support group is for anyone 18 or older who has experienced the loss of a loved one or is supporting someone through their grief. Join Andrea Runkle, MSW, Social Work/Bereavement Coordinator, to better understand how to cope through loss, and support those who are grieving. For more information or to register, call 570-522-2157.

