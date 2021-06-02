Lewisburg, Pa. - Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will host a series of health screenings throughout the month of June. For the safety of all participants, masking is still required while in Hospital facilities and during all in-person screenings.

Physical distancing and frequent handwashing or use of hand sanitizer is encouraged.

Skin Cancer Screen:

Friday, June 4, 8:40 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg

Tuesday, June 15, 1 - 4 p.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical

This free screening, with Daria Keyser, DO, helps individuals recognize their own pattern of moles, freckles, and “beauty marks.” By being familiar with what is considered normal allows people to be more alert to changes in the number, size, shape, and color of pigmented areas that may be of concern. Appointments required.

Comprehensive Blood Screen: Thursday, June 24, 6:30 - 11 a.m., Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.

A low-cost comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required.

Blood Pressure Screenings:

Tuesday, June 1, 10 a.m. - noon, Sunbury YMCA

Wednesday, June 16, 9 - 11 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness

Tuesday, June 22, 10 a.m. - noon, Milton YMCA

To register for screenings that require appointments, please call Community Health and Wellness at (570) 768-3200 or visit Evangelical Hospital.

Community Health and Wellness is located in the Professional Office Building, on the Hospital’s main campus, Three Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, Pa., in Suite 116.