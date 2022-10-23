Lewisburg — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital has scheduled its regular series of screenings and support groups throughout the month of November.

Please note that masks are still required in hospital facilities and during in-person screenings. Physical distancing and frequent hand sanitizing is encouraged when possible.

Health Screenings

Comprehensive Blood Screen: Wednesday, Nov. 9, 6:30 - 10 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, Williamsport.

A comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.

Skin Cancer Screen: Friday, Nov. 11, 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 1 - 4:30 p.m., and Tuesday, Nov. 29, 8:45 - 11:30 a.m. at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.

This free screening, with Daria Keyser, DO, helps individuals recognize their own pattern of moles, freckles, and “beauty marks.” By being familiar with what is considered normal allows people to be more alert to changes in the number, size, shape, and color of pigmented areas that may be of concern. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.

Blood Pressure Screenings:

Tuesday, Nov.1, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA

Wednesday, Nov. 2, 10 - 11 a.m., Penns Creek Adult Resource Center

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 9 - 10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center

Tuesday, Nov. 22, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA

Wednesday, Nov. 23, 8:45 - 10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA

By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call 570-768-3200.

Blood Sugar Screenings:

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA

Wednesday, Nov.2, 10 - 11 a.m., Penns Creek Adult Resource Center

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 9 - 10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center

Tuesday, Nov. 22, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA

Wednesday, Nov. 23, 8:45 - 10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA

By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call 570-768-3200.

Please note that Evangelical Community Health and Wellness is now located at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.

Mobile Health of Evangelical

The 38-foot Evangelical Health Bus will be making a variety of stops throughout the area. Its current November schedule is:

Saturday, Nov. 5, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., FREE blood pressure, blood sugar, lipid point of care cholesterol reading, bone density screening at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Market Street, Mifflinburg. This stop is sponsored by Buffalo Valley Wealth Plus.

Tuesday, Nov. 17, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., free blood pressure, blood sugar, lipid point of care cholesterol reading, bone density screening at Buffalo Valley Produce Auction, 22 Violet Rd, Mifflinburg.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., free blood pressure, blood sugar, lipid point of care cholesterol reading, bone density screening First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Market Street, Mifflinburg. This stop is sponsored by Buffalo Valley Wealth Plus.

Support Groups

Bariatric: Wednesday, Nov. 2, 6 - 7 p.m. This month’s topic is a cooking demonstration. Participants should meet at the Surgical Specialist of Evangelical lobby, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.

Coping with the Holidays: Thursday, Nov. 10, 4:30 - 6 p.m. at the Evangelical Community Hospital Miller Conference Center. A panel discussion designed to help those who have lost a loved one cope during the holiday season. The program, with refreshments, is free and open to the public. Registration is required. Call 570-522-2550.

Empty Arms: Monday, Nov. 21, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Rd., Lewisburg. This support group is for individuals following the loss of a baby. For more information or to register, call 570-522-2378.

