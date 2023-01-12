Lewisburg, Pa. — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical has scheduled a series of screenings and two support groups for the month of February. Please note that masking is still required while in hospital facilities and during all in-person screenings and meetings. Physical distancing and frequent hand sanitizing is encouraged whenever possible.

Health screenings

Skin cancer screen: Tuesday, February 7, 1 - 4:30 p.m. at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.

This free screening with Daria Keyser, DO, helps individuals recognize their own pattern of moles, freckles, and “beauty marks.” Being familiar with what is considered normal lets people be alert to changes in the number, size, shape, and color of areas that may be of concern. Appointments are required. Call (570) 768-3200.

Heart health screen: Tuesday, February 14, 6:30 - 10 a.m. at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.

This free screening helps detect and prevent heart-related problems. Screenings include a lipid panel (cholesterol levels and triglycerides), blood sugar, blood pressure, and body composition. Results will be reviewed by a physician and mailed to you. A 12-hour fast is required prior to your appointment. Appointments required. Call (570) 768-3200.

Comprehensive blood screen: Thursday, February 23, 6:30 - 10 a.m. at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.

A $50 comprehensive blood screening includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, cholesterol, triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes, etc.). Screenings can help provide details about health conditions before they even surface. Appointments required. Call (570) 768-3200.

Skin cancer screen: Friday, February 24, 8:30 a.m. - noon at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.

Appointments required. Call (570) 768-3200.

Blood pressure screenings:

Tuesday, February 7, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA

Wednesday, February 15, 9 - 10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center

Friday, February 17, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Penns Creek Adult Resource Center

Wednesday, February 22, 8:45 - 10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA

Tuesday, February 28, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA

By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call (570) 768-3200 to schedule an appointment.

Blood sugar screenings:

Tuesday, February 7, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA

Wednesday, February 15, 9 - 10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center

Friday, February 17, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Penns Creek Adult Resource Center

Wednesday, February 22, 8:45 - 10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA

Tuesday, February 28, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA

By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call (570) 768-3200 to make an appointment.

Evangelical Community Health and Wellness is now located at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.

Evangelical mobile health bus stops

Union County

Tuesday, February 7, 8 a.m. - noon, Green Ridge Country Market, 811 Forest Hill Road, Mifflinburg. Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density, and lipid point of care screening.

Snyder County

Thursday, February 9, 7 a.m. - 3 p.m., Middlecreek Area Community Center, 67 Elm Street, Beaver Springs. Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density, and lipid point of care screening.

Northumberland County

Wednesday, February 15, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sunbury YMCA, 1150 North 4 Street, Sunbury. Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density, and lipid point of care screening.

Lycoming County

Thursday, February 23, 10 a.m. - noon, Footprints Food Pantry, 71 Bower Street Exit, Montgomery. Free blood pressure, blood glucose, bone density, and lipid point of care screening.

Support groups

Bariatric: Wednesday, February 1, 6 - 7 p.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical lobby, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.

This month’s topic is increase muscle mass to support your metabolism.

Empty Arms: Monday, February 27, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m., St John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Rd., Lewisburg.

This support group is for individuals following the loss of a baby. For more information or to register, call (570) 522-2378.

