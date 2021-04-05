Lewisburg, Pa. – Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings and support groups through the month of April. For the safety of all participants, masking is required while in Hospital facilities and during all in-person screenings and meetings. Physical distancing and frequent handwashing/use of hand sanitizer is encouraged as participants move through the screening process.

Screenings

Skin Cancer Screenings:

Friday, April 9, 8:30-11:30 a.m. at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg

Thursday, April 15, 8:30-11:15 a.m. at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical

This free screening with Daria Keyser, DO, helps individuals recognize their own pattern of moles, freckles, and “beauty marks.” By being familiar with what is considered normal allows people to be more alert to changes in the number, size, shape, and color of pigmented areas that may be of concern. Appointments required. Call (570) 768-3200.

Comprehensive Blood Screen: Tuesday, April 27, 6:30-11 a.m. at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.

A low-cost comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required. Call (570) 768-3200.

Blood Pressure Screenings: By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call (570) 768-3200.

Blood Sugar Screenings: By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call (570) 768-3200.

Support Groups

Bariatric: Wednesday, April 7, 6 p.m.

This support group will be held virtually. This month’s speakers are fellow Evangelical bariatric patients. Registration will be required by calling (570) 768-3129. A link to connect online will be provided.

Empty Arms: Monday, April 19, 7 p.m.

This support group will be held virtually. Registration will be required by calling (570) 768-3200. A link to connect online will be provided.

Life After Loss: Thursdays, April 29-June 3, 1-2:30 p.m. at the St. John's United Church of Christ picnic pavilion, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.

This support group is for anyone over the age of 18 who is coping with the loss of a loved one. For the greatest level of healing, it is important to attend all six sessions. The cost is $20 and scholarships are available.

Registration is required by Friday, April 23. To register, call (570) 522-2157.

For more information on any of these support groups, please call Community Health and Wellness at (570) 768-3200 or visit evanhospital.com. Community Health and Wellness is located in the Professional Office Building on the Hospital’s main campus, Three Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, Pa., in Suite 116.