Lewisburg, Pa. -- Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of health screenings and classes throughout September. For the safety of participants and employees, masking is required in hospital facilities and during screenings. Physical distancing (when possible) and frequent hand washing or use of hand sanitizer is encouraged.
Community Health Screenings
All screenings require appointments. To set up an appointment for any of the below screenings, please call (570) 768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
- Skin Cancer Screen: Friday, September 4, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.
- This free screening with Daria Keyser, DO, helps individuals recognize their own pattern of moles, freckles, and “beauty marks.” Being familiar with what is considered normal allows people to be more alert to changes in the number, size, shape, and color of pigmented areas that may be of concern.
- Comprehensive Blood Screen: Thursday, September 10, 6:30 to 11 a.m. at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
- A low-cost comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.).
- Comprehensive Blood Screen: Tuesday, September 15, 6:30 to 11 a.m., at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
- $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.).
- Skin Cancer Screen: Tuesday, September 15, 1 to 4 p.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.
- Comprehensive Blood Screen: Wednesday, September 23, 6:30 to 11 a.m. at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.
- $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.).
Classes
Prepared Childbirth Classes
- Prenatal Breastfeeding: Wednesday, September 2, 6 to 8 p.m. at Evangelical Community Hospital's Apple AB Conference Rooms.
- This class is for the expectant parent and one support person. The course covers the advantages of breastfeeding and common concerns associated with it. The cost to attend is $20 per couple.
- Prepared Childbirth Class: Wednesdays, September 2 - September 23, 6 - 8 p.m. at Community Health and Wellness.
- $50 per couple. The course guides parents and support persons through childbirth, including labor, delivery, breathing, and relaxation.
- Newborn Care: Mondays, September 14, and September 21, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. at Community Health and Wellness.
- $30 per couple. Learn how to diaper, bathe, and feed a newborn. The class also covers postpartum depression and parental care after birth.
- Prepared Childbirth Refresher Class: Dates are not pre-determined; please call Community Health and Wellness at (570) 786-3200 to schedule a class.
- $25 registration fee. A class to refresh parents on the basics of childbirth. Couples are provided with current labor technique information in a private, appointment-only setting.
CPR Classes
- Healthcare Provider CPR Class: Thursday, September 10, 6 p.m. at Community Health and Wellness.
- $45 registration fee. An American Heart Association course for healthcare providers in need of CPR certification. Students will learn how to initiate the Chain of Survival, perform prompt, high quality chest compressions for adult, child, and infant patients, initiate early use of an AED, and more.
- Registration required. Call (570) 768-3200 or register online.
- Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class: Friday, September 18, 8:30 a.m. at Community Health and Wellness.
- $25 registration fee. This class is designed to teach students the cognitive information needed for first aid, CPR, and AED training. It is intended for anyone with little to no medical training in need of a course completion card, and who has completed the online portion through the American Heart Association website. Hands-on practice and testing are performed with an AHA BLS or Heartsaver Instructor.
- Registration is required. Call (570) 768-3200 or register online.
- HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class: Friday, September 18, 12:30 p.m. at Community Health and Wellness.
- $25 registration fee. A Basic Life Support (BLS) hands-on session for healthcare professionals seeking an alternative method for completing an initial or renewal course, who have completed the online portion through the American Heart Association website. The session will use a variety of eLearning assets such as dramatizations, eSimulations, animations, self-directed learning, and interactive activities to teach students BLS knowledge and skills.
- Registration required. Call (570) 768-3200 or register online.
Other Classes
- Freedom From Smoking: Eight sessions to help participants learn how to overcome tobacco addiction with the help of certified educators. The program is free of charge. The seven-week program can help give participants the tools needed to be smoke-free and enjoy the health benefits of quitting. Call (570) 768-3200 to schedule an appointment with a certified facilitator.
- Health Coaching: Work with a certified health coach on a schedule that works for you to achieve goals of greater well-being, whatever they may be - physical, nutritional, stress, and more. Call (570) 768-3200 for pricing and more information.
Community Health and Wellness is located in the Professional Office Building, Three Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, Pa., in Suite 116 and Suite 120.