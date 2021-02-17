Lewisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health has given Evangelical Community Hospital the title of a Keystone 10 Hospital, which the Hospital's obstetrics unit, The Family Place, has been aspiring to for quite some time.

A hospital qualifies as a Keystone 10 by achieving 10 key requirements for successful breastfeeding programs. The steps include stages of policy implementation, staff training, education, assistance for new parents before birth and during their hospital stay, and establishment of breastfeeding support after leaving the hospital.

Keystone 10 is a quality improvement breastfeeding initiative developed by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and administered by the Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. Its goal is to improve the protection, promotion, and support of breastfeeding for all infants, mothers, and families in Pennsylvania.