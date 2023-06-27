Lewisburg, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital has named Elizabeth Price as the hospital's Vice President of Information Systems, Chief Information Officer.

In the role, Price will provide leadership and vision for the planning, management, and integration of strategic information systems for the hospital.

She will also oversee the development and execution of clinical, financial, and administrative information systems strategies to support hospital users and provide technology solutions. As the Chief Information Officer, Price will be responsible for all aspects of the hospital’s information technology and systems.

Price brings over two decades of experience in Information Technology and strategic leadership to Evangelical. Her entire career has been with healthcare associated organizations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland.

Her background includes helping more than 300 physician-executive, frontline healthcare managers, and C-suite leaders reshape their strategies and transform the practices of their associated organizations to be geared for success in the value-based/population health ecosystems.

Price has served Evangelical as the Associate Vice President of Information Systems since Sept. 2022 and played a major role in helping the hospital and its staff transition to Epic. Prior to that role, she served as the Senior Director of Revenue Management System Support at Geisinger.

Elizabeth holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Healthcare Management from Misericordia University and obtained her Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Scranton.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.