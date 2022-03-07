Lewisburg, Pa. -- Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will host a series of screenings, support groups, and classes throughout the month of March.

For the safety of all participants, masking is still required while in Hospital facilities and during all in-person meetings and screenings. Physical distancing and hand sanitizing is encouraged as much as possible.

Health Screenings

Skin Cancer Screen

Friday, March 4, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 15, 1 to 4 p.m.

Both screening sessions will take place at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.

This free screening, with Daria Keyser, DO, helps individuals recognize their own pattern of moles, freckles, and “beauty marks.” By being familiar with what is considered normal allows people to be more alert to changes in the number, size, shape, and color of pigmented areas that may be of concern. Appointments required. Call (570) 768-3200.

Free Bone Density Screen

Tuesday, March 15, 9 to 11 a.m. at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg

Qualification: Have not had a DXA scan in past 2 years, have not had a heel bone density test in past year, and meet one of the following criteria: over the age of 65, post-menopausal, or pre-menopausal with high risk factors. Appointments required. Call (570) 768-3200.

Comprehensive Blood Screen

Thursday, March 17, 6:30 to 10 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 426 Mulberry Street, Williamsport

A comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required. Call (570) 768-3200.

Diabetes Wellness Fair

Tuesday, March 29, 9 a.m. to noon at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.

FREE and open to the public. The wellness fair includes a wide variety of vendors who will offer their expertise and free health screenings relating to prevention and treatment of diabetes. Participants will walk away with free giveaways and educational resources that will assist in understanding and living with diabetes for either themselves or in caring for a loved one with the condition.

Blood Pressure Screenings

Tuesday, March 1, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA

Wednesday, March 16, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center

Tuesday, March 22, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA

Wednesday, March 23, 8:45 to 10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA

By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call (570) 768-3200

Blood Sugar Screenings

Tuesday, March 1, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Sunbury YMCA

Wednesday, March 16, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center

Tuesday, March 22, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Milton YMCA

By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call (570) 768-3200

Support Groups

Bariatric

Wednesday, March 2, 6 to 7 p.m. at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. This month’s topic is a Food Label Workshop.

Empty Arms

Monday, March 28, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at a location to be determined. This support group is for individuals following the loss of a baby. For more information or to register, call (570) 522-2378.

Wellness 360 Active Aging Network

Essential Documents, The Cornerstone of Estate Planning, Wednesday, March 9, 10:15 a.m. at The Miller Center, Room D/E, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Presented by Richard G. Scheib, Esq. of The Scheib Law Offices. He will discuss how to have a plan in place for the future. Topics to be included are Wills, Living Wills, financial power of attorney, and healthcare power of attorney. To join Wellness 360, call (570) 768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com/Wellness360.

Freedom from Smoking

Over the course of eight sessions, learn to overcome tobacco addiction with the help of certified educators through this FREE program. The seven-week program can give you the tools you need to be smoke-free and enjoy the benefits of a healthier you. Call (570) 768-3200 to schedule an appointment with a certified facilitator.

Child Safety Seat Checks

For your convenience and the safety of your child, have your child’s safety seat checked at Community Health and Wellness. Appointments are required. Call (570) 768-3200.



