Lewisburg, Pa. - Evangelical Community Hospital is pleased to welcome Stephen Wall, DO, as a member of the Medial Staff and part of the Pathology Group of Evangelical.

As a pathologist, Wall specializes in performing lab tests that analyze tissues, organs, and body fluids for the purpose of assisting healthcare providers in reaching a diagnosis for treatment.

Wall received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine.

He completed his Anatomic and Clinical Pathology Residency at Summa Health System Akron City Hospital in Ohio, and his Cytopathology Fellowship at Geisinger Medical Center.

As an undergraduate, Wall obtained his Bachelor of Science in Psychology at Northern Kentucky University.