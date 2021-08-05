Lewisburg, Pa. - Evangelical Community Hospital has scheduled two support groups, and various classes, during the month of August. Masking is required during all support groups and classes. Physical distancing and frequent handwashing/sanitizing is encouraged.

Bariatric: Wed., Aug. 4, 6 p.m. at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.

This month’s topic: Protein Drinks and Post-Operation Supplements. Please call (570) 768-3139 to register.

Empty Arms: Mon., Aug. 16, 7 p.m. at a location to be determined.

This support group is for individuals following the loss of a baby. Please call (570) 522-2378 to register.

Freedom from Smoking Course: Over the course of eight sessions, learn to overcome tobacco addiction with the help of certified educators through this FREE program.

The seven-week program can give you the tools you need to be smoke-free and enjoy the benefits of a healthier you. Call (570) 768-3200 to schedule an appointment with a certified facilitator.

Child Safety Seat Checks: For your convenience and the safety of your child, have your child’s safety seat checked at Community Health and Wellness. Appointments are required. Set up an appointment by calling (570) 768-3200.