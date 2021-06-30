Lewisburg, Pa. - Evangelical Community Hospital has released its roster of screenings and classes for the month of July.

For the safety of all participants, masking is still required while in Hospital facilities and during all in-person screenings.

Physical distancing, handwashing and sanitizing are encouraged.

Screenings

Skin Cancer Screening: Thurs., July 8, 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. and Mon., July 19, 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.

This free screening, with Daria Keyser, DO, helps individuals recognize their own pattern of moles, freckles, and “beauty marks.” Being familiar with what is considered normal allows people to be more alert to changes in the number, size, shape, and color of pigmented areas that may be of concern. Appointments required.

Comprehensive Blood Screen: Tues., July 20, 6:30 - 11 a.m., at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.

A low-cost comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required.

Blood Pressure Screenings:

Tues., July 6, 10 am-noon, Sunbury YMCA

Wed., July 21, 9-11 am, Lewisburg YMCA, Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness

Tues., July 27, 10 am-noon, Milton YMCA

By appointment at Community Health and Wellness.

To set up an appointment for any of the above screenings that require one, call (570) 768-3200.

Classes

Prepared Childbirth Classes:

Newborn Care: Mondays, July 5 and July 12, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.

$30 per couple. This class is designed to teach caregivers how to diaper, bathe, and feed their baby. This class also covers post-partum depression and care of the new mother.

Prenatal Breastfeeding: Wed., July 7, 6 - 8 p.m. at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.

$20 per couple. This class is for the expectant mother and one support person. The course covers the advantages of breastfeeding and the common concerns associated with it.

Weekend Prepared Childbirth Class: Sat., July 17, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.

$50 registration fee. This class is designed for the busy parents-to-be who are unable to attend the weekly Prepared Childbirth sessions. Everything you need to know about labor and delivery, breathing, and relaxation will be covered in class.

Prepared Childbirth Refresher Class: Dates are not pre-determined; please call the Community Health and Wellness at (570) 786-3200 to schedule your class. $25 registration fee. Designed to refresh parents on the basics of childbirth. Couples are provided with current labor technique information in a private, appointment only setting.

Child Safety Seat Checks: For your convenience and the safety of your child, have your child’s safety seat checked at Community Health and Wellness. Appointments are required. Call (570) 768-3200.

CPR Classes:

Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class: Wed., July 14, 8:30 a.m. at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.

This class is designed to teach students the cognitive information needed for first aid, CPR, and AED training. It’s intended for anyone with little to no medical training in need of a course completion card and have completed the online portion through the American Heart Association website. Hands-on practice and testing are conducted in-person with an AHA BLS or Heartsaver Instructor. Fee $25. Registration is required; call (570) 768-3200 or register online.

HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class: Wed., July 14, 11 a.m. at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.

This structured Basic Life Support (BLS) hands on session is for healthcare professionals seeking an alternative method for completing an initial or renewal course and have completed the on-line portion through the American Heart Association website. This session will use a variety of eLearning assets such as dramatizations, eSimulations, animations, self-directed learning, and interactive activities to teach students BLS knowledge and skills. Fee $25. Registration is required; call (570) 768-3200 or register online.

Other Classes:

Safe Sitters: Wed., July 14, 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.

A medically-accurate Safe Sitter course for children ages 11 and up. Participants learn everything they need to know to be a great sitter by gaining skills and confidence needed to do the job well and earn parents’ trust. Included is certification in American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR. $50 fee, registration required. Scholarships available.

Freedom from Smoking: Over the course of eight sessions, learn to overcome tobacco addiction with the help of certified educators through this FREE program. The seven-week program can give you the tools you need to be smoke-free and enjoy the benefits of a healthier you. Call (570) 768-3200 to schedule an appointment with a certified facilitator.

Health Coaching: Work with a Certified Health Coach, on a schedule that works for you, to achieve individual goals of greater well-being whatever they may be – physical, nutritional, stress, and more. Call (570) 768-3200 for pricing and more information.