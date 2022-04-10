Lewisburg, Pa. -- Evangelical Community Hospital will be recognized for their innovative approach to COVID during a Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP) summit on May 9 and 10. Evangelical was selected as one of the top ten awardees for its early institution of rapid COVID testing.

The Hospital quickly set up an alternative testing site to meet the needs of the community using a drive-through method, making it possible to separate people who only needed tests from those who required emergency treatment (for both COVID and other problems).

The HAP COVID Response Innovation Awards were created to showcase the innovative teams, solutions, and projects that have helped shape the healthcare community’s response to, understanding of, and resilience to the COVID-19 pandemic. Independent judges from across the U.S. reviewed blinded applications to select award winners.

“Pennsylvania hospitals have not only protected the health of their communities during this pandemic but have also been leaders in finding innovative solutions to the unprecedented challenges caused by COVID-19,” HAP President and CEO Andy Carter said. “These awards recognize the exceptional healthcare teams that developed creative strategies to meet their communities’ needs and address issues such as vaccine access, racial disparities in vaccination, and medical supply chain disruptions.”

The soon-to-be-award-winning Evangelical alternate testing site started behind Plaza 15 in the early days of the pandemic and eventually moved to a dedicated place at St. Mary Street. It was the longest-running public testing site in the area, opening on March 19, 2020 and closing on Feb. 19, 2022 as fewer people visited and home tests became more popular.

The test site collected 25,614 samples through its two years of operation.

“The COVID-19 testing site was quickly assembled and in place nearly as soon as the pandemic was declared,” said Angela Lahr, MHA, MT (ASCP), CLSSBB, Vice President of Clinical Operations at Evangelical Community Hospital.

Lahr continued, “We knew this was a need and we worked collaboratively to make it happen. As a result, we set the bar for COVID-19 testing in the area and were visited by the Pennsylvania Department of the Health for them to gather information on how to successfully run a convenient location for testing needs. We couldn’t be prouder of our teams on the organization of the site, and our staff from across the organization who worked there.”



