Lewisburg, Pa. – Benjamin Keyser, DO, vascular surgeon, has been named Medical Director of Wound and Hyperbaric Medicine at Evangelical Community Hospital. Wound and hyperbaric medicine is the specialized, advanced treatment of wounds.

Dr. Keyser provides leadership and oversight for the program. He is integral to the creation of policy surrounding the service, assurance of quality initiatives, and ensuring that the program continues meeting the needs of patients.

Many Americans suffer from chronic, non-healing wounds. Some wounds are associated with complications from diabetes, vascular disorders (poor circulation), pressure sores or traumatic wounds. Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy is a treatment that quickly delivers high concentrations of oxygen to the bloodstream, assists in the healing process of wounds, and is effective in fighting certain types of infections.

Dr. Keyser has been an employed physician of Evangelical since September 2017, working as a vascular surgeon at the Heart and Vascular Center of Evangelical.

Dr. Keyser received his Doctor of Osteopathy degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his general surgery residency at the Medical College of Georgia and completed his vascular surgery fellowship at Geisinger Medical Center. He is board certified in Vascular Surgery by the American Board of Surgery.