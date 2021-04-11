Lewisburg, Pa. -- Evangelical Community Hospital was recently named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for obstetrics, orthopaedics, and stroke care by Women’s Choice, a consumer advisory group directed toward women.

The Women’s Choice Award for Best Hospitals identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that includes relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction, and appropriate accreditations.

Being deemed a Best Hospital means Evangelical demonstrates exceptional ratings and provides the highest level of care and commitment to its patients’ health and well-being.

The America’s 100 Best Hospitals scoring process is unique in that it is the only national list that focuses specifically on female patient satisfaction. The process begins with a survey of hundreds of women.

The Women’s Choice award survey determines which questions in the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey, completed by patients after discharge, are most important to them in determining their satisfaction with their hospital stay.