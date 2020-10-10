Lewisburg -- Every year, Evangelical Community Hospital hosts the annual Cookin' Men event, a highly-anticipated contest where local celebrity chefs turn up the heat on breast cancer awareness by creating spectacular culinary delights. This year, the event will be held virtually while maintaining the same goal of supporting the Thyra M. Humpreys Center for Breast Health.

Weis Markets is the grand sponsor of this year’s event.

The virtual event will take place from October 19 through October 30. During that time, members of the community can visit the Evangelical website to donate and sponsor their favorite chef. All donated funds will be used to provide breast cancer screenings for local women, regardless of their ability to pay.

Donation amounts will determine which chef takes home the title of TOP CHEF!

The Challengers

This year's roster consists of:

Alex Bernt, The Special Place

Rob Dacko, Weis Markets

Drew Kelly, The Miller Center

Tom Morgan and Keith Good, Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation and The Soupie Brothers

Dale Moyer, Evangelical Community Hospital

Timm Moyer and Ric Jones, MoJo Active Incorporated

Dr. James Patterson, Family Medicine of Evangelical

Chris Peifer and Micah Miner, Susquehanna Valley Limousine and National Beef and last year's TOP CHEF winners

Marco Romano, Rusty Rail Brewing Company

Fred Scheller, The Daily Item

Dr. John Turner, the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health

And a team of challengers from Geisinger Health System

In addition to the chefs competing for the Top Chef title, donors can compete to make the largest contribution to their favorite chef or team. The highest donor for each chef/team will win that chef's dish, delivered to the winner's home at a mutually agreed-upon date and time.

The Center for Breast Health, located at 210 JPM Road, Lewisburg, has a dedicated team of specialists who provide comprehensive screenings, diagnosis, and treatment for women. The Center includes a navigation program for patients to aid in understanding their path of care and making sure they are following the path for the most optimal outcome. After diagnosis, the Center offers survivors support through clinics, programs, and one-on-one attention with professionals trained to understand the psychological, physical, emotional, and social effects of a cancer diagnosis.

October is a special month of breast cancer focus—a time of collaboration when national public service organizations, professional medical associations, and government agencies come together to promote breast cancer awareness, share information on the disease, and provide greater access to services. Most importantly, the month reminds women to take control of their health by scheduling a yearly mammogram starting at the age of 40 to increase the chances of early detection of breast cancers.