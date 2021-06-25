Lewisburg, Pa. - Beginning July 1, 2021, the Bariatric Center of Evangelical will relocate to Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Patients with existing appointments on or after July 1 should go to the new location.

The move is being made to streamline services and continue to offer a positive and supportive patient experience.

The Hospital has been offering bariatric services since 2003, helping individuals who have struggled unsuccessfully to lose weight through diet and exercise to achieve lifechanging results through bariatric surgery.

The program is led by Christopher Motto, MD, FACS, a surgeon and Medical Director of the Center for Bariatrics at Evangelical Community Hospital.

The comprehensive bariatric program includes evaluation, care, and supervision by Dr. Motto, regular meetings with a registered dietitian, individualized meal planning, personalized exercise program, behavior modification, health monitoring, monthly support group meetings, and more to help patients to achieve success.

To learn more about Bariatrics at Evangelical, call (570) 768-3100 to make a consultation appointment.