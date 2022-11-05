Evangelical Community Hospital has presented a DAISY Award to a deserving nurse who went above and beyond for her patients.

Each DAISY award is presented to a nurse who exemplifies clinical expertise and compassionate care and is recognized as a role model in the nursing community.

Michelle Klingman, RN, the award winner, was nominated by Andrea Johnston of Millmont, who was a patient at The Family Place, the obstetrics unit of Evangelical Community Hospital. Klingman was presented the award while surrounded by her fellow coworkers, Hospital and Nursing leadership, and her husband. Johnston was present to read the nomination in person.

In the nomination, Johnston shared how Klingman helped her through post-birth complications that resulted in an emergency surgery. “My husband at this point had returned home to be with our 3-year-old and I was so scared and trying to comprehend everything. From the first minute, Michelle was by my side and made sure I understood everything that was happening. She held my hand as I cried and tried to wrap my head around the situation.”

Klingman’s attention carried on from Johnston to her family as she explained in her nomination. “Michelle took my husband’s number and called him throughout my surgery to give him updates. She even called him after the doctor had called him to make sure he understood what was going on.”

“She waited until I was out of surgery, even though her shift had ended to make sure I was okay. She called in on her day off to check on me, and even though I was not her patient, the next day she was in, she stopped by my room to see how I was. She went above and beyond for me. I am a 34-year-old mom of four who was simply terrified and alone and she made sure I had some sort of comfort and support.”

Klingman has been an Evangelical employee since 2012. She began as a Radiologic Technologist in Imaging Services and decided to continue pursuing her nursing degree, receiving her nursing license in June 2019. Once licensed, she made the shift to working in The Family Place, the Hospital’s obstetrics unit, as a RN for moms and their new babies. She continues in that position today.

The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 in California by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 from complications of an auto-immune disease. During his eight-week hospital stay, his family was impressed by the care and compassion his nurses provided, not only to him but to everyone in the family. They created the DAISY Award in his memory to recognize those nurses who make a big difference in the lives of so many people.

The DAISY Award winner is selected by a board of healthcare workers. Each DAISY Award Honoree is given a DAISY Award pin, a certificate of honor, a gift card from Service First Federal Credit Union, and a stone sculpture entitled, A Healer’s Touch, handcrafted by a tribe in Zimbabwe.

Nominations for the DAISY award can be made by patients, patient family members, colleagues, and providers. If an Evangelical Community Hospital nurse has displayed extraordinary clinical expertise and compassion, visit www.DAISYnomination.org/ECH and fill out a nomination form.

