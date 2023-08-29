Lewisburg, Pa. — An Evangelical nurse has earned a DAISY Award for nursing excellence after providing standout care during a scary time at the hospital.

Kimberly Oberlin, RN, BSN, was presented the DAISY Award on Thursday. The honor is given to a deserving nurse who exemplifies clinical expertise and compassionate care and is recognized as a role model in the nursing community.

Oberlin was nominated for the award by Deedee Tanner, who is the wife of patient, Glenn Tanner. Oberlin was presented the award surrounded by her fellow coworkers, hospital and nursing leadership, as well as her in-laws.

In the nomination, Tanner shared, “This nurse loves what she does, it is not just a job!”

Tanner’s husband, Glenn, was brought into the Emergency Department on a Friday evening; he was then admitted to the Center for Orthopaedics Inpatient Unit.

Tanner continued her nomination saying, “The care Glenn received was superior to other hospitals! Kim was so compassionate and caring. She soothed our fears and explained all the tests and procedures. Every time something good would happen, she would cheer Glenn on. Kim made such a difference for us at a really scary time. I hope the younger nurses learn from her example. I feel because of Kim’s care, Glenn kept fighting.”

Oberlin has been an Evangelical employee serving as an RN in the Center for Orthopaedics Inpatient Unit since April 2023.

