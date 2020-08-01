Lewisburg, Pa. -- Kelly Solomon, RN, has been named Director of The Family Place, the obstetrics unit at Evangelical Community Hospital. She will be working in collaboration with the OB/GYN practices in achieving seamless care for obstetrical patients while helping to define the patient experience from admission to discharge.

All members of the healthcare team will work with Solomon including physicians, midwives, nurses, and support staff to deliver quality care.

Solomon has been a member of the Evangelical family of employees since 1988. She has held a variety of positions throughout her years of service. She has served in Medical/Surgical, as a member of the Maternal Child team as a front-line staff nurse for over 8 years, as an ICU staff nurse for three and a half years, as a House Supervisor, and most recently as the Director of Critical Care.

Solomon will continue her role as Director of Critical Care Nursing and add the responsibilities of oversight for The Family Place.

Solomon earned her Nursing degree at the Geisinger School of Nursing and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Aspen University.