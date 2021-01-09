Lewisburg, Pa. – Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital is again offering a drive-through Narcan distribution event at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg on Wednesday, January 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and again from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The event is for anyone who has someone they care about who has the potential to overdose through opioid use. The Narcan will be distributed with no questions asked and a short hands-on demonstration will be given to recipients on how to administer it to someone in need.

Interested individuals should drive under the front door awning of the Miller Center via the Hardwood Drive entrance (behind Giant). The distribution will be contactless and anonymous.

Any questions can be directed to (570) 768-3209.