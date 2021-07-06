Lewisburg, Pa. - According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), wearing a helmet can reduce the risk of severe head injury and may even save lives. During a typical fall or collision, much of the impact energy is absorbed by the helmet rather than the head and brain.

On Thursday, July 15 from 4-6 p.m., Evangelical Community Hospital and the Kiwanis Club of Buffalo Valley will host a free bike helmet giveaway for children age 12 and under at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness outdoor play area on 120 Hardwood Drive.

During the giveaway, kids are encouraged to bring a new or lightly used children's book to be placed in the Kiwanis-sponsored "Laundromat Libraries" throughout the Lewisburg area. The book collections give children an educational way to entertain themselves when their guardians are doing laundry. Books may also be deposited into the carton at the Miller Center any time or placed in the library at any local laundromat.

Children will receive a bike helmet regardless of whether or not they donate a book.

Children taking part in the event will be fitted with a CPSC regulated bike helmet and instructed on safe bike helmet use. Children must be present to receive a helmet and to have it properly fitted. Supplies for this event are limited and will be given away on a first-come basis.

Anyone age 12 or under who does not own a helmet or who has a helmet that is more than five years old or has sustained a major impact should consider attending.

Parents can also have their child safety seats checked for proper installation and other safety factors. Participants are asked to bring their vehicle, owner’s manual, and the instruction manual for the safety seat they are using.

Free hygiene kits will be distributed while supplies last. The Union County Food Hub will be on the courtyard with free produce.

No registration is required to attend this event. For more information, call Evangelical Community Health and Wellness at (570) 768-3200.