Lewisburg, Pa. — A registered nurse who always makes time for a special patient was honored for her care and compassion recently.

Amanda Sheesley, RN, was presented the DAISY Award on Wednesday, April 19. The award is presented to a deserving nurse who exemplifies clinical expertise and compassionate care and is recognized as a role model in the nursing community.

Sheesley was nominated for the award by Nicole Bingaman, whose son, Taylor Bingaman, was recently treated by Sheesley in the Emergency Department. Sheesley was presented the award surrounded by her fellow coworkers, hospital and nursing leadership, as well as her son and family.

In the nomination, Bingaman shared, “Over the years Amanda has displayed the perfect mix of professionalism, caring, and warmth.”

Bingaman continued, “Amanda has been our nurse on more than one occasion. Most recently, after an event where my son had multiple seizures, Amanda peeked in to check on us. She made Taylor laugh and chatted for a few minutes about life, and how long they had known each other. Living with a brain injury can feel very isolating, and Amanda reaches out EVERY TIME from a place of genuine caring whether she is Taylor's nurse or not. This time when we left, Taylor talked about her kindness to him. When Amanda gives this kind of support, it allows me to feel supported too. And most of all Taylor.”

Sheesley began her work at Evangelical in May 2014 as an RN and has served in different roles throughout the Hospital, including several years in the Emergency Department and Ambulatory Surgical Center. Presently she maintains a position at the Ambulatory Surgical Center and is in a per diem position in the Emergency Department.

The DAISY Foundation was established in 1999 in California by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 from complications of an auto-immune disease. During his eight-week hospital stay, his family was impressed by the care and compassion his nurses provided, not only to him but to everyone in the family. They created the DAISY Award in his memory to recognize those nurses who make a big difference in the lives of so many people.

Evangelical is proud to be a DAISY Award partner. Nurses are nominated by patients, family members of patients, as well as other healthcare professionals. Nominations are presented for consideration through a process of anonymity. The winner is then selected by a board of healthcare workers. Each DAISY Award Honoree is given a DAISY Award pin, a certificate of honor, a gift card from Service First Federal Credit Union, and a stone sculpture entitled, "A Healer’s Touch," handcrafted by a tribe in Zimbabwe.

Nominations for the DAISY award can be made by patients, patient family members, colleagues, and providers. If an Evangelical Community Hospital nurse has displayed extraordinary clinical expertise and compassion, visit www.DAISYnomination.org/ECH and fill out a nomination form.

