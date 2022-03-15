Washington, D.C. –- According to The Pennsylvania Commission for Women, each woman in Pennsylvania will lose an average of about $460,000 over the course of her lifetime.

Each year, that wage gap is brought into focus on Equal Pay Day — the symbolic date the average woman has to work in order to reach what her white male colleagues were paid in the previous calendar year.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf released a statement today, calling for an increase in the minimum wage to $12 an hour on July 1, with annual increases until the wage reaches $15 an hour.

Further increases would be tied to inflation to ensure that working Pennsylvanians never go without a cost of living increase for 13 years again, Wolf said.

A $15 minimum wage would impact an estimated 1.5 million workers, or 25 percent of all Pennsylvania workers, either directly or indirectly. Of the nearly one million workers who would directly benefit from an increase to $15, 62.2% are women, according to Wolf. This means a raise for 618,400 women, or 20.9% of all women working in the commonwealth.

The gender wage gap is not only an example of deep inequity in society, it holds Pennsylvania back, Wolf said. According to the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence, the lack of pay equity costs women more than $915 billion every year.

If the gender wage gap were closed, a working woman would gain, on average across her lifetime, enough additional pay to cover:

More than 13 months of childcare.

One year of tuition and fees for a four-year public university.

Nearly one year’s worth of food.

Seven months of mortgage and utility payments.

More than 10 months of rent.

While today marks Equal Pay Day for all women, the pay gap disproportionately hurts women of color who have to work even longer to close the wage gap, PA Senator Bob Casey noted in a statement.

“Today and every day, I am committed to advancing equality and equity for women in the workplace. In particular, women of color bear the brunt of pay inequality,” Sen. Casey said. “Equal Pay Day is a reminder that our work to end the gender wage gap is far from over."



