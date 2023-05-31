Philadelphia, Pa. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has committed over $1 million in grants to summertime water quality testing on Mid-Atlantic beaches, including the shores of the Great Lakes. The grants are intended to protect both residents and vacationers from illness-causing bacteria and contaminants.

Funding was awarded to Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

“So many of us have a rich tradition of spending our summers splashing, swimming, and playing at our favorite beach, which is why it’s so important for EPA to help our local partners protect the water at coastal and Great Lakes beaches,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox. “These grants help Tribes, states, and territories fund programs to test water quality at beaches to ensure it’s clean for swimming and boating.”

Under the 2023 BEACH Act, eligible entities are required to use grant funds to monitor beaches for bacteria, maintain and operate a public alert system, provide assistance to communities to assess pollution sources at specific beaches, and send reports to the EPA about monitoring and notification actions.

“With summer right around the corner, tens of millions of Americans are making plans to travel to our beautiful beaches in Delaware and around the country,” said Senator Carper of Delaware, Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. “Fortunately, EPA is providing states and communities with the tools to ensure the safety of the water at our nation’s beaches, which are an integral part of our tourism economy and important ecosystems for wildlife and migratory birds.”

The EPA has awarded nearly $216 million through BEACH Acts since 2001. Pennsylvania is expected to receive $235,000 for beach water monitoring this year.

