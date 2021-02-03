Williamsport, Pa. – On February 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m., the Uptown Music Collective will present the People's Choice performance, "The Long Run: Music of The Eagles," to the Community Arts Center stage. The performance will have limited in-person tickets available for both nights to facilitate social distancing.

Tickets are also available for a multi-camera, up close and persona live stream on Saturday night. Both ticket types are available now from the Community Arts Center box office. Tickets for the performance are $20 in advance and $25 on performance nights. Tickets for the Saturday night live stream are $15. Advance and streaming tickets are only available through the Community Arts Center (Box Office & Website).

“The people’s choice performance has become an annual fundraising event for the Uptown Music Collective,” said Jared Mondell, assistant executive director of the Uptown Music Collective. “This year The Eagles were the community’s top choice after several rounds of voting in the Collective’s 2020 People’s Choice online voting event, winning out by a narrow margin over a virtual who’s who list of modern and classic rock or pop performers. Our students are extremely excited to bring this show to the CAC stage!”

This performance will feature the students of the Uptown Music Collective performing a variety of The Eagles' most well-known songs, including "Hotel California," "Already Gone," "Life in the Fast Lane," "Desperado," "New Kid in Town," "Heartache Tonight," and many more.

The Eagles were formed in Los Angeles in 1971 by early members Glenn Frey, Don Henley, Bernie Leadon, and Randy Meisner. Over the next ten years The Eagles would shuffle around group members, including bringing in guitarists Don Felder and Joe Walsh, release six number one albums, win six Grammy awards, and score eighteen top 40 hits including six that went to number one. Although The Eagles broke up officially in 1980, the group continues to reunite and tour in various incarnations. In 1998 The Eagles were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Long Run will feature Collective students who have been diligently preparing for this event for over two months. Along with the music, there will be a professional grade light and sound show organized by the students themselves. As with all Uptown Music Collective performances, the students are not only the performers but also direct the show. There is also a group of younger students called “Tech Monkeys” who will serve as stage technicians and spotlight operators. The cast for the show is drawn from the Uptown Music Collective’s much-heralded Special Performance Group 1.

This show is directed by Uptown Music Collective Seniors Andrew Head (Montoursville Area H.S.) and Maren Snow (Lewisburg Area High School). The show’s leadership committee consists of UMC students Leah Batman (Laurel Springs), Izzy Brumbaugh (WAHS), Molly Chapman (Montoursville Area H.S.), Isabella Cole (Loyalsock Township H.S.), Dominic Fredin (Montoursville Area H.S.), Gabreon Godin (WAHS), Emma Luke (Loyalsock Township H.S.), Cassidy Lutz (Loyalsock Township H.S.), Tyler Noaker, and Gavin Paulhamus (Hughesville Area H.S.).

“The Eagles have always had a big impact on me musically throughout my entire life,” said show director Andrew Head. “Listening to them growing up really gave me a sense of comfort in music, and a sense of happiness. Being able to direct this show is a dream come true, and I am truly excited to be able to bring this amazing band's music to life on the CAC's stage!”

This show is sponsored in part through a partnership with Hudock Capital Group. Additional partners and sponsors for this performance include Pennsylvania College of Technology, UPMC Susquehanna, Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, Lycoming College, The Williamsport Sun-Gazette, Woodlands Bank, and Marco Technologies. Media sponsors include 99.3 FM WZXR, and all of Backyard Broadcasting, Lamar Advertising, 92.1 WSQV, NorthCentralPa.com, The Graphic Hive, and Engage Media.

For details about the show visit uptownmusic.org or call (570) 329-0888. Also, check out Collective’s official Facebook page, as well as other Collective social media outlets for teasers, previews, behind the scenes info, and more from the performance.

All CDC and state health recommendations and procedures will be adhered to for this event.