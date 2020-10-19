Montoursville, Pa. – Typically, a witch will not risk her life by even taking a sip of water. Apparently, our area has a different kind of witch.

Our witches are not afraid of water. Witches in our area will take a sip and brave the waters of the mighty Susquehanna River.

It was all part of the second annual “Witches on the Water” event along the Susquehanna River at the Greevy Boat Launch in Williamsport. The event was organized by SupFit Yoga and Susquehanna Kayaks with all proceeds going to directly to Loyalsock Parks and Recreation.

“The idea came from Portland, Oregon,” SupFit Yoga owner Cate Wenrich said. “That’s where it started, and we just picked up on the idea. Last year was our first year and we had a witch and a warlock. That was it, but we had a great time.”

The event saw an increase in numbers as nearly 30 witches and warlocks hit the water Sunday afternoon.

The price for participation varied as witches and warlocks paid $10, but mere mortals were charged $20 to participate. A warlock is a male version of a witch in case you were wondering.

“This is our last event for the year and SupFit Yoga is matching every dollar these witches donate,” Wenrich said. “We do group yoga classes on the water and different events. Anything you can do on the water that is fun.”

It certainly looked fun for the witches as they made their way down the river Sunday. As of the filing of this story, no witches were reported melted.